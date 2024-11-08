38,439 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,416,000 after buying an additional 668,913 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,273,000 after acquiring an additional 194,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %
UL opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is First Solar’s Earnings Drop a Golden Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.