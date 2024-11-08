380 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

