3,798 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of COR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.76. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $250.80.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
