3,798 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.76. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $250.80.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.13. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.