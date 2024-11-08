339,982 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 339,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,154,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

