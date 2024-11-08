2,975 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 74.0% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

