231,720 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 231,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 63,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
MDU Resources Group Trading Up 3.3 %
MDU Resources Group stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.
MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $12.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 26.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.
