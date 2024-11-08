1,763 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $120.42 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $173.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.