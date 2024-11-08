1,460 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,622 shares of company stock worth $4,172,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

