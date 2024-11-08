14,370 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. Barclays raised their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

