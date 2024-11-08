12,148 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $26.50. 506,532 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

