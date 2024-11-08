10,046 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Bought by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.