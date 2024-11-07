Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 174295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Zoom Video Communications's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,798,056.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $299,276.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,537,449.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,056.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,361,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 128.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 181.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 331.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

