ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.04, but opened at $26.87. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 533,068 shares traded.

ZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth about $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth about $17,478,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

