Zacks Research Has Positive View of Newmont FY2024 Earnings

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.
NYSE NEM opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.
In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
