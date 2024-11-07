xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and $19,394.29 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,478.18 or 1.00433530 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,306.75 or 1.00205426 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

