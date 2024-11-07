XPeng Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 43,912 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 30,068 call options.

XPeng Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 21,848,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.80.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in XPeng by 16.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 122.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 19.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

