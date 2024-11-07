Xometry’s (XMTR) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XMTR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Up 18.5 %

XMTR stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Xometry has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,837.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,281,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 249,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.