Xilio Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Clinical Trial Data from Phase 1C for Vilastobart, Combined with Atezolizumab

On November 7, 2024, Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. disclosed its financial outcome for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, along with other notable business highlights. The comprehensive press release detailing this announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K report.

Furthermore, Xilio Therapeutics mentioned their engagement with the investment community by sharing slide presentations periodically to give updates and summaries on their business status. A current corporate investor presentation is now available on the company’s website at https://ir.xiliotx.com. The content of this presentation is not considered part of the current Form 8-K filing.

Moreover, a significant development was unveiled on November 7, 2024, when Xilio Therapeutics unveiled preliminary data from Phase 1C of their ongoing clinical trial investigating the combination of vilastobart (XTX101) with atezolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. This data will be highlighted in a late-breaking poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 39th Annual Meeting. The detailed press release is registered as Exhibit 99.3 to the Form 8-K report.

The report specified cautionary notes concerning forward-looking statements, emphasizing the risks and uncertainties that could lead to potential deviations in these projections. Xilio Therapeutics warned that the forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and should not be solely relied upon as the company’s views may be altered in the future.

The company also outlined their current financial statements and provided additional relevant exhibits along with the Form 8-K filing. Currently, Xilio Therapeutics is dedicated to expanding their clinical trial activities and pursuing innovative solutions in the field of immuno-oncology treatments. For detailed analysis and further information, interested shareholders and investors are encouraged to refer to the official documentation provided by Xilio Therapeutics.

This article is a summarization of the Form 8-K SEC Filing by Xilio Therapeutics regarding the release of preliminary data from their Phase 1C clinical trial evaluating vilastobart in combination with atezolizumab, showcasing promising results in the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

