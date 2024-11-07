WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. BOKF NA bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.