WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,040.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,040.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $59,580.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,834.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,375,651 shares of company stock valued at $38,150,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

