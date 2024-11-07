WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $543.36 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $398.21 and a 12 month high of $544.14. The stock has a market cap of $492.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

