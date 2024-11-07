WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $505.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $369.05 and a 52-week high of $506.41.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

