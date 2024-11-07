WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 1,394 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,984,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $405.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.27 and a 200-day moving average of $385.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

