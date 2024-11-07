Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.42% of StoneX Group worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of SNEX stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $101.61.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
