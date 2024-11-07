Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 797 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $388.19 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.10.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.37.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.