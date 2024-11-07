Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $214.06 and a 1-year high of $293.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

