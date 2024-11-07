Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Shares of CB opened at $280.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.26 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

