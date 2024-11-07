Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,424 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.90. The firm has a market cap of $288.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

