William Blair Has Pessimistic View of Portillo’s Q4 Earnings

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

PTLO opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 43.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at $69,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Portillo’s by 17.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

