William Blair Comments on Primo Water FY2025 Earnings

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primo Water in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Primo Water’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Primo Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.