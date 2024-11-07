Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $230.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

