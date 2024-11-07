Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

