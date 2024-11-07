What is William Blair’s Forecast for FIS FY2024 Earnings?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Cadence Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.