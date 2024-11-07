Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of WHG stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.13. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

