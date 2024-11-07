Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of WHG stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.13. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.
Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Articles
