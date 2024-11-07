Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $883.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 3.1 %
WES traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.
Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.
In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
