Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $77.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 52,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,384,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 952,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 948,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,728,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.