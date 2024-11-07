Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Price

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Thursday.

Kaltura Trading Up 16.8 %

KLTR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 376,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.75. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 155.01% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kaltura by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

