Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 5,008,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.72. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $70,719.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,249.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $70,719.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,249.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,406.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock worth $530,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,530 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 191.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63,006 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 41.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

