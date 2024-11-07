Wells Fargo & Company Cuts STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $38.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STAG. Wedbush raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

