Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,480 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 551,897 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,546,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after acquiring an additional 530,475 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 211.0% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 482,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 327,579 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.81 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

