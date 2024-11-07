Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 926 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $505.58 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $369.05 and a 12-month high of $506.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

