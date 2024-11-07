Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $208.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.57. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

