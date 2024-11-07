Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 5.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 680,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 56,528 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

