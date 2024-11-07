Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zura Bio (ZURA)

Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2024 – Zura Bio was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/4/2024 – Zura Bio is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Zura Bio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Zura Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

9/19/2024 – Zura Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Zura Bio Limited has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $200,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,567.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zura Bio by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 22.1% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

