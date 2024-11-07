Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of Nintendo FY2025 Earnings

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nintendo in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Nintendo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nintendo Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter worth $99,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth $110,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 6.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

