Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for PB FY2026 Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $6.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PB. DA Davidson lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 9.5 %

PB opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,219,000 after buying an additional 36,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 212,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.