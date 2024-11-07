Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in HomeStreet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,829.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.