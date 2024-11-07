Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.75 and last traded at $176.75. 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.00.

Webco Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $152.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.19.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

