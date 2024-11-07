Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

