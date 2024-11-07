Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

